A public meeting will be hosted by Hands Off HRI as the fight to stop the demolition of the hospital goes on.

Activists are continuing to campaign while they await news from the Department for Health.

The unpopular plan to move emergency care to Halifax and downgrade the infirmary was referred to Jeremy Hunt by councillors last month.

It is expected to be several weeks before it will be known if the huge reconfiguration is being investigated or rubber stamped.

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker joined Hands Off HRI to give out leaflets to staff at HRI with up to date information about the next stage of the campaign to save hospital services in Huddersfield.

Over 500 leaflets were distributed advertising the next public meeting at 7pm on Thursday, August 31 at the Methodist Mission, Lord St Huddersfield.

It is hoped there will be a full legal update, along with a more detailed explanation about the councillors’ referral to Jeremy Hunt.

A spokesperson said: “A lot of hospital staff are being told the hospital will definitely be closing.

“However we wanted to reassure them that the community campaign continues and gets stronger.

“We are presenting evidence to Jeremy Hunt and NHS England which contradicts the arguments in the Full Business Case.

“There is a very strong and powerful argument for maintaining a fully operational hospital with all A&E services.

“As usual we got a very good response and we remain optimistic that with ongoing community support, we can reverse the CCGs’ recommendation.”