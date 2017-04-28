Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who agreed to stand against Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman to publicise the Let’s Save Huddersfield A&E campaign has dramatically withdrawn his application – less than 24 hours later.

Sean Doyle, who almost died from cardiac arrest in 2013, stepped forward after businessman Paul Wood, 46, offered to stump up the necessary £500 deposit to stand in the forthcoming general election.

But Mr Doyle, from Brockholes, said: “Feelings among friends and family were mixed. Some were ‘go for it’ while others were more reserved. Although my heart was saying ‘yes’ my head was saying ‘no’.”

Mr Wood’s motivation for getting involved goes back to a near death experience he suffered in April last year when his life hung by a thread following heart failure.

He wants someone to stand as an independent to highlight the issue of Huddersfield’s A&E department potential closure with such facilities being transferred to Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Mr Wood, the 46-year-old general manager of The Keys restaurant based in the crypt of Huddersfield Parish Church, said: “If no other candidate comes forward with a better chance I will consider standing myself.”

However, his wife Vicki, is due to give birth to their second child over the next few weeks so the timing is less than ideal.