She's an A list celebrity - but hard working Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat isn't taking the day off for her birthday!

Felix is six today - but to this furry feline it's a day spent like any other, keeping the station free of mice and chasing off Percy the Pigeon!

In celebration of her special day, here's a look back at some of her best moments.

1) Felix gets a purr-motion

Felix the Huddersfield station cat in her new Senior role

The story that started it all - we reported on Felix's new job, and her fame took off! At the time she had just 1,000 Facebook fans, but now she's beating the Examiner with 111,000!

2) Felix stars in a mini film

Felix on film and, inset, in her uniform
Felix on film and, inset, in her uniform

First Transpennine Express made a film about her new fame in March 2016 - watch it here!

3) Felix is poached by Leeds Railway Station

Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat

Well, not really - but our April fool caught lots of you out!

4) Felix has to go on a diet after fans fatten her up

Felix the Huddersfield Station cat has been piling on the pounds

A constant stream of fans bearing treats caused Felix to pile on the pounds - see what happened here!

5) An oil painting of Felix is unveiled at Huddersfield Railway Station

Huddersfield Railway Station's resident cat Felix has a portrait of her unveiled. Left to right Kirklees Deputy Mayor Clr Christine Iredale, Phillip Cluskey framer, Andrew Croughan Station manager Roni Hart framer and artist Rob Martin.

Artist Rob Martin captured our favourite station cat as Felix Bronte - read the full report here

6) Felix gets a book deal

Felix the Huddersfield Railway Station cat launches her book at Huddersfield station

Felix's biography was published in February, with proceeds going to charity - find out more here!

7) Felix launches her 2017 calendar

Felix's 2017 calendar crashed the ordering website
Felix's 2017 calendar crashed the ordering website

Well, what else do you do if you're a celebrity! Orders flooded in and broke the Internet - see the calendar here.

8) Cover girl Felix helps The Big Issue sell out

Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat features on the front cover of the Big Issue North

Check out her issue here!

9) Felix's charity colouring book and cuddly toy

Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat brings out a colouring book

It's the latest craze, so who better than the country's top feline celeb to bring out a new colouring book!

Check out some of the fan mail from around the world that Felix has received!

Fan mail from around the world for Felix the Huddersfield station cat
Jack the Station Cat books sent to Felix. Felix says: "Thanks for the books, I will make sure they are in the station's library for the enjoyment of everyone."
View gallery