She's an A list celebrity - but hard working Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat isn't taking the day off for her birthday!

Felix is six today - but to this furry feline it's a day spent like any other, keeping the station free of mice and chasing off Percy the Pigeon!

In celebration of her special day, here's a look back at some of her best moments.

1) Felix gets a purr-motion

The story that started it all - we reported on Felix's new job, and her fame took off! At the time she had just 1,000 Facebook fans, but now she's beating the Examiner with 111,000!

2) Felix stars in a mini film

First Transpennine Express made a film about her new fame in March 2016 - watch it here!

3) Felix is poached by Leeds Railway Station

Well, not really - but our April fool caught lots of you out!

4) Felix has to go on a diet after fans fatten her up

A constant stream of fans bearing treats caused Felix to pile on the pounds - see what happened here!

5) An oil painting of Felix is unveiled at Huddersfield Railway Station

Artist Rob Martin captured our favourite station cat as Felix Bronte - read the full report here

6) Felix gets a book deal

Felix's biography was published in February, with proceeds going to charity - find out more here!

7) Felix launches her 2017 calendar

Well, what else do you do if you're a celebrity! Orders flooded in and broke the Internet - see the calendar here.

8) Cover girl Felix helps The Big Issue sell out

Check out her issue here!

9) Felix's charity colouring book and cuddly toy

It's the latest craze, so who better than the country's top feline celeb to bring out a new colouring book!

Check out some of the fan mail from around the world that Felix has received!