One of Huddersfield Town’s most senior fans has celebrated his 96th birthday with his Town supporting nephew who has flown in from Australia.

Donald Swann, who began watching Town in the 1927/28 season, was joined for a tipple by nephew Dave who has followed Town since 1960.

The pair talked about Town’s Premier League season so far.

And according to Donald, Town fans have nothing to worry about.

He said: “Town set off very well indeed and I think things will even out as we all expected really. I feel confident that we will stay up.”

Donald, whose favourite players were Jimmy Glazzard and Vic Metcalfe, has many memories of Town games, including the 1938 FA Cup Final at Wembley (when Town were beaten 1-0 by Preston North End) which he followed on the radio.

Nephew Dave, 63, who hasn’t lived in Huddersfield since he was seven, said Town’s Premier League season was big news Down Under.

“There have been TV programmes on the town itself and the profile of Huddersfield has risen dramatically in Australia. Huddersfield Town and Aaron Mooy are in all the Australian newspapers.”

Dave has attended five Town matches this season and has three more to look forward to before he flies home.

He has returned to Huddersfield 11 times to watch Town since 1984 including in May for the play-off final at Wembley.

“I had to take some leave from work and come over and watch Town in the Premier League - it might only be one season.”

He also enjoys spending time with his uncle Donald.

“Both of us have been following Town since we were six,” he said.

“What is more significant is that Donald has been attending Town games since the 1927/28 season. It is amazing that his history goes back to the glory days.”

He said Donald was well known for his youth work, having worked at the YMCA and with Huddersfield Corporation education department. He also has a long-standing involvement in Honley Male Voice Choir.