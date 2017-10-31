Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield must have one of the spookiest Hallowe’en houses in the country.

For the Evans family in Longwood have taken their annual frightener to another level this year.

For six years now, dad Melvin, mum Tina, sons Christopher and Andrew and daughter Sally have been scaring kids in - and back out of -

.

The event includes spooky costumes, coffins and a raffle.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Melvin, 49, said: “It went very well again this year.

“It gets better every year and this year we had even expanded it into the garden as well.

“We started at 5pm and within the first two hours we’d already had more than 400 donations.

“The kids were scared. Even the teenagers were too but they kept coming back again.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

This year it raised money for DEBRA, a national charity that supports those affected by a group of genetic skin disorders called Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Closer to the town centre, Greenhead Park’s popular miniature railway was another highlight.

There were fears that it wouldn’t go ahead this year after thieves stole around £2,000 worth of scary trimmings from it a fortnight ago, but the show went on thanks to the determination of the Huddersfield Society of Model Engineers.

Fenay Bridge Park estate was the place to be with lots of trick or treaters out and about.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Up in Quarmby, sisters Amy and Katherine Gareis, aged 11 and nine, carved a massive jack-o’-lantern they grew in their own garden.

Quarmby childminder Carolyn Wignall said: “They grew it in their back garden in Quarmby.

“It’s so big even dad couldn’t carry it! He had to roll it from the veg patch.”

The night was cloudy and mild for trick or treaters with temperatures of 12°C to 13°C.