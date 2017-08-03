Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ – though it was praised for its happy environment where staff “spontaneously burst into song” and dance with residents.

Aden View Care Home in Preseverance Street, Primrose Hill, was given the rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the independent regulator of health and social care services.

During an unannounced inspection, there was a breach of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 in relation to consent and the principles of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA) were not consistently applied.

The report stated: “Two of the care records we inspected indicated the person had capacity to consent to their care and treatment.

Kirklees could loan developers £25m to speed up Huddersfield town centre regeneration

“However, these care plans also contained a record to show a decision had been made in the person’s best interests in relation to their care and treatment.”

If a person is able to consent to their own care and treatment, it is unlawful for a decision to be made by others.

Some family members were also providing consent for residents when they may not have had Lasting Power of Attorney.

The home, where 43 people over the age of 65 are cared for, has a unit for people living with dementia and other cognitive impairment.

Inspectors observed two residents in the unit attempting to eat their meals with a knife, adding: “Some staff lacked dementia care awareness.”

Elsewhere in the report, CQC inspectors judged the home to be safe, caring and responsive.

The report states: “There was a happy, pleasant atmosphere within Aden View. This was evident through the sound of people singing, laughing and talking and people were smiling. We observed staff spontaneously burst into song with people and dance with people.”

A spokesperson for Aden View said: “Our absolute priority is to make sure residents are happy, healthy and safe and we are pleased the latest CQC report provides lots of positive feedback from inspectors and residents that demonstrates we are achieving these aims.

“We welcome the CQC’s helpful recommendations on the few areas where we can continue to improve and we are already working hard to make these changes.

“Overall the report demonstrates the positive progress we have made, the kind care we provide, and highlights the very positive experience of residents, their loved ones, and staff at the home.”