Thousands of people squelched their way round a wet Honley Show on Saturday – but the animals were pretty as a picture despite the rain.

And one smiling pig was as happy as a...pig in mud!

An overnight downpour which continued into the morning turned the Farnley Tyas showground distinctly soft underfoot and wellies and raincoats were the order of the day for the 95th annual show.

In spite of the weather, which brightened later, families still lapped up a full day of entertainment.

Show spokesman Julia Brown hailed the event a success and said: “Considering the slightly damp weather, the show went very well.

“The new show layout was a success judging by what we have heard back from people.

“It was put in place to facilitate doing a grand parade at the end of the show, which went really well.”

The parade was a highlight of the show. It took place as a finale to competitions for animals, including cattle, cavies, dogs, goats, horses, pigs, poultry, sheep and rabbits.

Farmer Matthew Pink’s six-month-old lamb won a total of three cups, as well as prize money, for champion Hampshire Down sheep, best sheep and best animal.

Matthew, 24, from York, said: “We almost sent her mum to the market but decided to keep her at the last minute and she bred this one.

“She doesn’t have a name, but the commentators called her Dotty.

“She has good dark parts, has specs up to the breed standard, stands well on all fours and has good muscle tone too.

“It feels good to win, this is our first show.

“She’ll be used as a breeding sheep and if we sell her we’ll hopefully get a better price for her now. She’ll probably end up getting used for meat later in her life.”

Other events included a dog show with the Springers Dog Club, displays from Colne Valley Beagles, birds of prey and ferrets, a Punch and Judy show and an army assault course. Children’s activities included trampolines, donkey rides, face painting, a climbing wall, quad bikes, inflatable slides and bouncy castles.

Stalls sold all kinds of things including plants, sweets and treats, pies, doughnuts, woodcraft and glassware. Tractors and classic and luxury cars were also on display.

The annual show regularly attracts 10,000 to 15,000 people. But the poor weather was likely to mean a reduced attendance and there was one breed of animal that didn’t relish conditions. The llamas, more used to the South American climate, cried off and stayed at home.