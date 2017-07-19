Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jodie Whittaker's casting as the new Doctor Who has polarised public opinion.

Some people think it's great a woman has landed the part - but others aren't so happy about it.

And one person was so mad they launched a petition on change.org to urge the BBC to "change the doctor in "doctor who" back to a male"!

However the petition appears to have fallen flat - scraping a paltry 406 signatures!

It says: "Doctor Who has followed the set role of being a male for over 60 years. However with the reveal of the new female Doctor it is clear the BBC does not respect the storyline, the history or tradition of the show. Instead they are mindlessly following the uneducated social justice warrior community for attention and publicity.

"It is not sexist to see this is not fitting with the Doctor's themes and many loyal fans see this as the final nail in the coffin for the once great TV show.

"I see this is a disgrace and insulting to mine and everyone else's childhood with numerous people of the only two genders agreeing with me."

Despite only receiving a handful of signatures, the petition has attracted some attention - though not always the kind the person who started it would want!

Posting on the petition, Hannah Stewart from Belfast said: " I'm not signing the petition, I just came here to bathe in Broflake tears."

Paul Gannon from Cambridge said: "This may be the saddest, loneliest petition I have seen!

"A show all about changes, reboots and new voices and you guys can't take a woman in the role! You should probably be ashamed of yourself if this is what you deem "a worthy cause" when actually you are just cluttering up the internet with more pages of impotent male rage, unable to be happy because of a change to a TV show."

Katie King , from Leicester, said: "My heart bleeds for the poor fragile condition known as male privilege."

'Whining Manbaby' , from Whoville, IL, said: "Who will think of the whining man babies? I've been a Doctor Who fan all my life, but nobody ever talks about The Doctor regenerating into a whining manbaby. This is very upsetting to whining manbabies like me."

And Alex Warner said: "So glad that Jodie Whittaker is the new Doctor Who!!!! Traditions are there to break!!! Girl power!!!"

Disgruntled fans also shared their views - with Justin Banjak saying: "We're sick and tired of feminist dogma being forced on us. All to appease a small group of man hating lesbians.

"There is no need to have The Doctor regenerate into a woman. None at all."

Mark Bowles said: "Why fix something that isn't broken? Please stop this madness and turn the Doctor back to male."

Martin Volkar said:" The doctor should be a MAN! Would you make James bond or Sherlock Holmes a woman....NO...stop this nonsense."

R Hoyte said: "I'm all for women's rights but... wait, no I'm not."

And Rocco Lampone said: "The Doctor is and always will be a man, a white, British man!"