Top milliner Marie Flanagan works hard to give her clients the hat they dream of wearing.

But when she was invited to design something for Emmerdale character Kerry Wyatt, the end result was that the hat was definitely not on her list of must-haves.

Fans of the soap will know that Kerry, aka actress Laura Norton, has been dropping heavy hints to boyfriend Dan Spencer about her ideal 40th birthday gift, leaving a magazine open in the hope that he’ll buy her a handbag pictured on the page.

But dozy Dan looks at the WRONG page and shells out for a sassy hat-and-outfit combination.

Marie had a salon in Lindley when costume designer Sue Sheehan drove by and saw her work. The invitation to give added character to an Emmerdale favourite was too good to pass up.

“This is the first TV piece I have done, though I’ve designed for the theatre, “said Marie, who is descended from three generations of Irish milliners and now has an appointment-only studio in Halifax.

“We tried on lots of different hats but took a decision on that specific hat to go with the comedy. Sue particularly wanted something with fruit on it. It’s about bringing the character to life.

“A hat needs to tell a story and enable the wearer to be transported to a place and a time. We are telling a story with this hat as well. It looks great on a model but I am expecting that Kerry will not be wearing it with full confidence!”

But if the hat is a comedy prop it nevertheless boasts an interesting heritage, with some elements – such as the faux fruit – coming from the collection of the late Phillip Somerville, Royal milliner by appointment to the Queen.

Marie added: “I watch Emmerdale so I know its characters. I had an idea which would work for Kerry. I knew the feathers would irritate her so that would work: expressing the hat on a comedic level.

“Of course I was sworn to secrecy over the storyline. I’m very excited and, who knows, maybe something else will come out of it.”

Marie studied Fashion and Textiles at Goldsmiths College of Art, London. She still attends courses in London with Rose Cory, milliner by appointment to the late Queen Mother.

Her Emmerdale creation will be on show at the Emmerdale experience in Leeds from the end of July.