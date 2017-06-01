Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are urging people to look out for designer jewellery and watches that were recently stolen from a home.

An early hours raid on a property at Elmfield Drive, Skelmanthorpe, last Friday, saw thieves get away with a significant haul of high value items.

They include a ladies' Gucci watch with a yellow metal bangle clasp and a Tag Heuer men’s wrist watch with silver bracelet style clasp.

Other items that were stolen include: a three stone cluster diamond engagement ring, a Solitare white metal engagement ring, a sapphire and diamond cluster ring, a yellow gold belcher chain necklace, a yellow gold pear drop shaped earrings and clear stone and yellow gold hoop earrings.

Det Con Tony Marshall, of Kirklees CID, said: “I would urge anyone with any information regarding the burglary to come forward, as well as those who may have seen the items for sale or being offered them themselves.

“I would also encourage anyone that may have seen or heard anything suspicious at the time of the burglary to let the police know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Tony Marshall at Kirklees CID via 101, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111