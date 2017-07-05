Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The company behind the ambitious HD One scheme has secured a seven-acre site with a view to creating a car park.

The National Grid site at the corner of St Andrew’s Road and Gas Works Street has been bought by property agent Hanson Chartered Surveyors on behalf of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd (KSDL), the company spearheading the multi-million pound plan for a major leisure and retail venue alongside the John Smith’s Stadium.

The move aims to provide additional car parking for the scheme and allay fears that the development – set to include a £13m hotel, snow sports centre, bowling complex and restaurants – will reduce the amount of existing parking available.

A statement by KSDL said: “The site was last used for car parking by the stadium company and with it lying so close to the stadium itself, it has been bought strategically to improve the opportunities represented by the HD One development. It is also intended to be used to support match day operations.

“The site has planning permission for a mixed use scheme, although short term uses such as car parking will be considered, subject to planning permission.”

The site, which is on the opposite side of Gas Works Street to the Gas Club, had been marketed through banking group BNP Paribas acting for National Grid. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

The vacant site has existing planning approval for highways improvements from Leeds Road and for retail of bulky goods, offices and apartments. It was formerly a gasworks and used to feature three towering gasometers.

Last month, KSDL announced the signing a joint venture agreement with Elland-based Commercial Development Projects Ltd (CDP) and the formation of a new company, The HD One Kirklees Ltd, chaired by former KSDL chairman and Kirklees Council leader Sir John Harman.

KSDL – made up of Huddersfield Town, Huddersfield Giants and Kirklees Council – aims to has also been working exclusively with CDP’s sister company, Marshall Construction, to finalise the scheme, which is scheduled for completion in late 2020.

KSDL managing director Gareth Davies stated then that extra car parking was a top priority. He said additional parking would be one of the first elements of the scheme, adding: “KSDL is acutely aware of the need to provide additional car parking. It is very much part of our thinking.”