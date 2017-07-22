Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many more friends have paid tribute to Clinford Joseph, who has died aged 35, saying he was a kind man for whom many had a ‘soft spot’ despite his troubled life.

Family and friends have rallied round following critical comments on social media about Clinford’s offending which saw him labelled ‘Huddersfield’s most prolific offender’.

Clinford, of Paddock, clocked up many offences for drunkenness, nuisance and petty theft, and previous court hearings were told that he was a chronic alcoholic and had been hospitalised with pancreatitis and alcohol-related illnesses.

His friends defended his name on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

They pointed out that Clinford had a learning disability and had battled alcoholism.

Jodie Thomas urged people not to past insensitive comments about her uncle.

“So before you know it alls want to carry on judging my uncle based on what you read about him from people who didn’t know him why don’t you try gaining some respect and actually getting knowledge based on facts from those who did know him!”

Asif Tanvir added: “Clinford was one of life’s special people, misunderstood but likeable. May he rest in peace.”

Dagmar Tinker said: “He was a lovely man despite his problems, I will miss seeing him around town. Heartfelt sympathy to all his family.”

Rachael Woolley added: “All you had to do to find out how nice he was was to chat to him for a couple of minutes or simply say hiya to him.”

Kirsty Duke said: “The ones making the nasty comments only ever met him in the street.

“I grew up with him, 26 years he was our next door neighbour. He would give you money out of his pocket, do anything you asked of him...if left alone he was quite happy to chat to anyone.”

(Image: Facebook)

Donna Arthur said: “I grew up with all his family in Waterloo. RIP Clinford. He was a good person, shame he didn’t get the help he needed from the authorities. Glad he had a caring family around him.”

Leanne Batley-Elson added: “RIP Clinford, you haven’t had an easy life and had your troubles but you always had a smile on your face and loved to have a chat when I saw you. My thoughts are with all your family but let them know you are in a better place and trouble free.”

Debbie Roebuck said: “A lovable rogue with a heart of gold.”

Joanne Devlin added: “Hundreds of people who knew him can’t all be wrong. He was a good guy most of the time and very much liked by many.”

Clinford’s sister Caroline Joseph shared news of his death on Facebook and has been inundated with responses from those who knew him.

She has thanked everyone for their messages, saying they had made the loss of her brother a little easier to bear.