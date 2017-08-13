The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two people were injured in a head-on smash involving two cars on a notorious country road.

The incident happened just after 3pm on Sunday at Liley Lane close to its junction with Tanhouse Lane at Upper Hopton.

Police closed a section of Liley Lane for more than an hour following the incident, which involved a hand-built Gardner Douglas sports car and a Vauxhall Insignia.

Fire crews and ambulance personnel also attended. The male driver of one of the vehicles had to be cut free and was taken to hospital.

Another person is understood to have sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Kirklees Council workmen were called to spread sand on the road due to a significant spillage of diesel. Tow trucks took the damaged cars from the scene.

The incident happened on a notorious accident blackspot stretch of road.

The B6118 Liley Lane has been the scene of several accidents in recent years.

Kirklees Council shut Bellstring Lane/Liley Lane between Grange Moor and Kirkheaton last year to carry out a “deep clean” of the road surface.

Liley Lane is to close between Grange Moor and Colne Bridge on three nights starting on Monday – from 7.30pm to 6am – for painting of white lines and work to install new cat’s eyes.