A head teacher has paid tribute to a little girl who collapsed and died on a visit to another school.

Seven-year-old Aiman Abdullah was taken ill outside North Huddersfield Trust School in Fartown just before lunchtime yesterday (Mon).

Aiman was a popular pupil at Birkby Junior School and the school was closed today as a mark of respect.

Head teacher Mrs Susan Davis issued a statement paying tribute to Aiman.

She said: “We are all shocked and incredibly saddened by the tragic news.

“Aiman was a lovely little girl who will be greatly missed by the whole school community.

“The welfare of pupils is our highest priority and we have ensured support is available in school for anyone who needs it.

“Our thoughts are with Aiman’s family at this difficult and distressing time.”

Police and ambulance crews were sent to North Huddersfield Trust School in Woodhouse Hall Road.

A police spokesman said Aiman had suffered a “medical episode” and was taken to hospital by ambulance. She died a short time later.

The spokesman said her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Birkby Junior School is expected to re-open tomorrow and Mrs Davis said “professional support” would be available for youngsters throughout the day.