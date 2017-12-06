Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little girl with a severe case of ‘Flat Head Syndrome’ has had a corrective helmet fitted after generous Examiner readers helped raise £2,000 for private treatment.

Denby Dale couple Ash and Narelle Gibbs launched a JustGiving appeal to raise money for the plagiocephaly helmet which is not available on the NHS.

Examiner readers helped with donations and four-month-old Emily has now had the helmet fitted at a private clinic in Leeds.

Ash, 25, said the condition – usually caused when a baby spends a lot of time laid on their back – had left Emily with a bulging forehead and had also forced her right ear forwards.

The helmet was fitted earlier this month without any problems, said Ash.

“Emily isn’t fazed by it at all. She cries for about five seconds when we first put it on but then she’s fine.

“She had her first full night in the helmet this week and she will wear it until the specialists think her head is as good as it can be.

“Emily will have a check-up next Friday and then regular checks after that. They will plot (the changes) each time during check-ups and that will show the progress.”

When it was first fitted, Emily wore the helmet for an hour and then had a one-hour break before it was put back on.

She now wears it for 23 hours in a day, with one hour off.

Ash said he wanted to raise awareness of the condition among other parents because he and Narelle hadn’t heard of it until Emily’s diagnosis.