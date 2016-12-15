Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some ethnic minorities see dementia as a natural part of ageing and don’t seek treatment, according to a University of Huddersfield study.

Research Tim Dlamini, who has worked with elderly people in the early stages of the illness, has found big differences in the way different cultures deal with dementia.

Tim, who is close to completing his PhD, was inspired to work after caring for his grandmother.

He has found that people from some ethnic minorities believe the family is best equipped to care for relatives.

Tim, originally from South Africa, says this leads to a reluctance to use services which they may consider ‘culturally insensitive’.

The psychology student said: “In many black and minority ethnic communities, it is still seen as a natural part of ageing and not as an illness, so in many cases people do not access the services that are available.

“Families are left to struggle and try to cope with the situation as best they can.”

Tim, who was awarded a Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship to read his PhD, added: “With no cure for dementia as we stand and a projected increase of dementia in the UK and beyond due to aging societies, it is very important that we focus on providing quality care that meets the needs of individuals with dementia and their families.”