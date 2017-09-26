Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over 300,000 women in Yorkshire and the Humber are living with heart and circulatory disease, according to latest figures from the British Heart Foundation.

Current statistics from the UKs leading heart research charity has also found that sadly over 7,000 women in Yorkshire and the Humber are dying from conditions such as heart attack and stroke each year. While heart attack survival rates have greatly improved, there is still no way of preventing people from developing coronary heart disease as they get older.

The BHF says that these figures dispel the myth that heart disease is a ‘man’s disease’ and show that much more research is needed to better prevent, diagnose and treat heart disease and stroke.

Find out how your heart works with this video from the British Heart Foundation

BHF-funded research has also found that women have a 50% higher chance than men of receiving the wrong initial diagnosis following a heart attack. This can lead to poorer outcomes.

Prof Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation , said: “These figures reveal the high and growing burden of heart and circulatory disease in Yorkshire and the Humber.

“They specifically highlight that women are not immune to heart diseases and there is a need for more awareness so they receive better and prompt care.

“We urgently need to fund more research to better understand the impact of heart disease and help develop new and better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat it.”

The BHF currently invests over £33million in Yorkshire and the Humber in cardiovascular research and has 99 active research grants across the nation.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is an umbrella term for diseases including coronary heart disease, angina, heart attack and stroke. There are an estimated 3.5 million women living with CVD in the UK, with around 78,000 dying from conditions such as heart attack and stroke each year, accounting for a quarter of all female deaths.

Find out more about women and heart disease and the BHF’s life saving research at bhf.org.uk/women