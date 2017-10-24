Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A computer whizz has come up with a genius way to beat the winter blues.

Huddersfield-based software programmer Andrew Wilson has created a service that means people suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) get those little boosts when they’re needed most.

The digital service aims to keep us smiling until Spring with regular and random text messages with positive quotes.

Andrew, from Marsh , has already tested the idea with health organisations and community groups, but is now opening it up for people in Huddersfield and the wider Kirklees area.

He said: “Whenever I talk to people about the service, they always tell me it makes them smile, it cheers them up, it makes them think.

“And people always find that every now and then a message comes at just the right time.

"Everyone in Kirklees who joins will have that experience sooner or later, they’ll get some wisdom just when they need it to help them think about something that’s going on in their life. I can’t really explain why that happens, but it’s what people always find.”

As well as launching the service publicly for the first time, Andrew is already adding new features to help improve health and well-being.

To sign up for the wise words service this winter, people just need to text the area of Kirklees they live in, for example “Huddersfield”, “Dewsbury” or “ Holmfirth ” to 07786 209199.

The sign up text only costs your normal text rate, and all the positive quotes are free. The service will continue until next Spring, and may be extended after that.