Healthy Huddersfield has one of the lowest rates of heart disease in West Yorkshire, according to NHS figures.

Less than 1% of patients registered with a GP in Huddersfield had cardiovascular disease (CVD).

NHS Digital recorded 1,230 people with CVD this year – a decrease on last year’s figure of 1,312.

This accounted for 0.91% of patients registered with a GP in Huddersfield, which is less than the England average of 1.1%.

By comparison 1.16% patients within NHS Bradford Districts had CVD while 0.97% of patients in Calderdale and 0.95% of patients in North Kirklees had the disease.

The news may come as a surprise for a town keen on pies, pints and bacon butties.

CVD, a general terms for diseases affecting the heart and blood vessels, is usually associated with the buildup of fatty deposits inside the arteries, and an increased risk of blood clots.

According to the NHS, cardiovascular disease is one of the main causes of death and disability in England, but it can often largely be prevented with a healthy lifestyle.

The regional differences in rates of heart disease across the country are telling – people in Cheshire and Merseyside are the most likely to suffer from CVD, while those in more affluent areas such as North West London are some of the least likely.