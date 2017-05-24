Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How do you fancy earning £5,000 for undergoing a medical trial in Leeds?

Medical researchers at Covance, in the centre of Leeds, are looking for a range of people to take part in trials of various new drugs.

The company is looking for men and women aged from 18 to 75, with payments ranging from £700 to more than £5,000, depending on the length of the trial and the number of overnight stays and outpatient visits that are required.

The biggest payment – £5,500 plus 19 travel payments – is open to Type 2 diabetics who are controlling their condition through diet or metformin only. The dates are flexible.

Men aged between 18 and 55, and women between 18 and 45, are also wanted for a clinical trial at Covance between June and August. Payment is £3,290, plus 13 travel payments and the study involves a five-night stay, a 14-night stay and 11 outpatient visits.

How are people recruited?

Volunteers join the Covance database and are then contacted when a suitable trial is available.

What are the risks?

Participating in clinical trials carries some risk that no-one can really predict. Risk can be minimised through careful planning but there may be side effects that doctors were not expecting.

Covance says: “These are often short-lived feelings such as nausea or headaches. As part of the clinical trials process, you will be given all the information that the researchers know about potential risks or the likelihood of side effects.”

What happens if something goes wrong?

It is “highly unlikely” that anything will go wrong, says Covance, but arrangements are in place in the event that something does. Some people do react badly to some medicines, including those already prescribed by doctors.

Covance says no-one is really sure why some people react badly and it cannot be predicted and is very rare. “With the right staff and equipment present the symptoms can easily be treated. In such cases immediate medical care is provided by the clinic and the local hospital if necessary.”

Can I change my mind?

Yes. Trials are voluntary and you can stop your involvement at any time, although your payment may be affected.

What type of trials do Covance Leeds run?

* First-in-Human (FIH) trials; the first time a test medicine is given to people.

* Labelling trials; Providing information on the medicine label or to help the prescriber, for example if the medicine should be given with food, etc.

Where can I find out more?

Covance can be contacted on 0113 394 5200.

Or view the website at www.covanceclinicaltrials.com