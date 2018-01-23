Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bid to block the demolition of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary in the courts has been dealt a blow.

Lawyers acting for campaign group Hands Off HRI (HoHRI) launched a request for a judicial review over the controversial hospital reconfiguration plan last November.

But almost three months on they have been told their legal challenge has been denied.

The group has said it will try again, but a full explanation of why a judge has refused the judicial review has not been revealed.

In a statement to supporters, HoHRI said: “Following a recent application for judicial review, permission to proceed has initially been declined.

“We have received the following statement from Irwin Mitchell, the law firm that is leading the case to challenge the proposed changes at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

“‘Our clients believe that the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has produced a flawed business case, which does not present all the necessary evidence or follow the government guidelines. We are now applying for an oral hearing in court to seek permission for a judicial review.’”

Mike Forster, chairman of HoHRI, added: “This is a set back but we gave a commitment we would fight this all the way.

“We still have the independent appeal to the secretary of state and will be meeting the shadow health team and Jeremy Corbyn on February 28.

“Our legal team are confidently pursuing a full hearing and we shall follow their progress keenly.

“We committed to fight this all the way and we definitely won’t be stopping now.

“If anything we are more determined than before.“

Meanwhile, fellow campaign group, Let’s Save HRI, has confirmed it still intends to take legal action but is waiting for the right time.

It is thought the group has been advised by its lawyers to delay until the Department of Health progresses the case.

Hospital bosses at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust submitted their plan to the NHS last summer.

A few weeks later councillors on the joint health scrutiny panel for the two boroughs used their powers to refer the plan to the Department of Health (DoH) via the Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP).

The IRP has confirmed today that it has still not been asked to look at the details by the DoH.