A group supporting people with autism is fighting to save its popular summer playscheme after Kirklees Council axed funding.

Huddersfield Support Group for Autism (HSGA), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, needs £40,000 to run the three-week playscheme, which is enjoyed by more than 100 children and allows parents to spend more time during the summer holidays with their other children.

In past years, HSGA has received five-figure funding from Kirklees and successfully applied for cash from Children in Need.

Now members of the group, which has 200 families on its mailing list, are hunting down other sources of support as well as raising money itself to ensure this year’s event goes ahead. The fundraising continued at a dinner to mark the group’s 25 years, which was held at the Chilli Lounge in Huddersfield and included raffles and an auction.

HSGA founder Kate Falkingham said: “Normally, Kirklees give us £15,000 for the play scheme, but that has been totally axed. We can apply for a lower amount from Community Partnerships but we would be left trying to raise anything up to £30,000.”

She said the group applied for funding each year from Children in Need – and in recent years had received £10,000 towards the playscheme. This year, the group had applied to Children in Need for a major grant of £30,000. But it would not know until June whether or not it had been successful – by which time it would be too late to book venues and coaches for trips.

HSGA has raised £8,000 towards the playscheme with various events. Said Kate: “If we can raise another £10,000 we can run the playscheme for a shorter period. We would need £16,000 to run it for one week, so we are really £8,000 short of that.”

Kate said the biggest cost of running the playscheme was paying the helpers who provide one-to-one care for the children. She said: “I set up the support group and I would for things to come to an end because we cannot fund the playscheme. The children get so much from the playscheme. It’s amazing. They are so much happier, the barriers come down and they interact with each other.”

HSGA also stages meetings and outings to various venues for families throughout the year as well as providing information for parents of autistic youngsters.

To donate, go to www.facebook.com/pg/huddersfieldsupportgroupforautism