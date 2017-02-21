Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother of two undergoing a “miracle” treatment in Mexico for a debilitating illness has told how she feels “so good.”

Anja Etty, who has multiple sclerosis, touched the hearts of Examiner readers with her campaign to raise £54,000 to travel to Mexico last month for a gruelling 28-day course of treatment that could halt the spread of the disease.

Now – having achieved her target and flown to a specialist clinic in Puebla – the former sales manager has taken to Facebook to update well-wishers on the treatment called Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT).

Anja, of Meltham, who has two daughters, Taia and Tolly, was diagnosed with MS in 1999. Launching her appeal last year, she told how she had to use a wheelchair, could only walk very short distances with the aid of crutches and how the condition left her feeling confused and fatigued.

The treatment aims to “reset” the immune system by removing stem cells from her blood and re-introducing them into her system following a course of chemotherapy. It has also involved Anja losing her locks – and she posted pictures of her having her head shaved.

Writing on her Facebook page she said: “Some rather good and exciting things to report home. I feel so good. Very, very tired as seems to be the same with all our group, but so well.

“The tiredness is just the same as my tiredness at home, but it is a constant and the smallest things completely wipe me out eg eating a meal. At home, I can do more before it knocks me over. I am also sleeping a ridiculous amount of time. I’m not adding up, but I guess I’m having in the region of 18 hours sleep a day.

“So apart from the tiredness my body feels invigorated. All the heaviness from my legs has gone. The stiffness has gone. They feel so light and airy, it’s the most beautiful feeling. My balance is good. I walked across the lounge today, one foot in front of the other without holding on to anything or having to stabilise myself. I honestly can’t remember the last time I could do that. I swear if it wasn’t for the tiredness I could just walk.”

Anja said her pain levels were “about 70% down but added: “It’s quite common to see some initial improvements and these don’t always stay but for now it’s just wonderful having some respite.”