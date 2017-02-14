The video will start in 8 Cancel

A mother who tragically lost her baby is leaping into action to raise awareness of a life-threatening condition.

Kat Murphy, 36, had a ruptured ectopic pregnancy in 2011. It’s when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb and is fatal for baby and can be for mother too.

Kat was around nine weeks pregnant when her little angel died.

Now she is telling her story to help others and fundraising for the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust (EPT).

Kat, husband Dan and their children, Charlie, four, and Penny, one, will be doing the EPT1000 challenge by walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, skipping and hopscotch-ing 1,000km this year.

Kat said: “The EPT helped me massively during my recovery.

“At first I didn’t want to talk about it but I felt very alone and found the Facebook forum useful, I could read about other people’s journeys, have a rant or be motivated by people’s positive stories.

“It has motivated me to do this now, to talk about my experience and fundraise. My children will get involved too and will be good motivators to get outside and moving.”

Kat, of Hall Bower, began to feel a pain in her stomach, which didn’t ease after a bath nor by the next day.

She went to her GP and collapsed and was rushed to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary - doctors told her she wouldn’t have survived the journey to Calderdale, where the specialist surgeons were based.

Instead they came to HRI and she faced a salpingectomy surgery, lost her left fallopian tube and needed a blood transfusion.

“I was extremely lucky to survive by all accounts,” Kat, who works in payroll at Dean Clough, added.

But she immediately felt alone. She was admitted to a general women’s ward so the specialist support was not available to her.

“For a long time I didn’t talk about it as it was too painful, I was angry and if I’m honest still am.

“I didn’t talk to Dan as it was painful for him too, his journey was witnessing his wife nearly die and losing his first baby in our first year of marriage.”

She sought the help of a support group where she found others who knew how she felt.

“It was such a relief to be understood and to know how you are feeling is perfectly normal and it wouldn’t be like this forever.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/murphworth1211 to sponsor Kat and donate to the EPT.

Factfile:

1 in 80-90 pregnancies is an ectopic pregnancy. 5 women die each year from this condition

Surgery has an impact on a woman’s fertility, usually decreasing it by 50% or more.

Signs & Symptoms: One sided lower abdominal pain; light vaginal bleeding (6-8 weeks after last period); shoulder tip pain; dizziness, light headed or fainting.

For more details visit www.ectopic.org.uk