Doctors are urging vulnerable people to ensure they have their free flu jab this winter.

Flu vaccination is part of the Stay Well This Winter campaign, a joint initiative from NHS England and Public Health England, to help the public ward off common winter illnesses and vaccinations and is now available in GP practices across Kirklees.

Flu is a highly infectious disease and can lead to serious complications if you have a long-term health condition like COPD; bronchitis, emphysema; diabetes; heart, kidney or liver disease or have suffered a stroke.

Flu, on top of health conditions like these, can easily develop into something very serious and could land you in hospital. People with these and other long-term health conditions are eligible for a free flu jab through their GP or pharmacist.

Dr Steve Ollerton, a Skelmanthorpe GP and clinical leader of NHS Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “The free flu vaccination is particularly important for those who are at increased risk from the effects of flu.”

Pregnant women and young children are also eligible for the free flu vaccine. Dr David Kelly, another local GP, said: “If you are eligible for the flu vaccine get it now – it’s free because you need it. Contact your GP, pharmacist or midwife to the get the flu jab.”