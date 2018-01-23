Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Measles is on the rise in West Yorkshire - and is cropping up in Kirklees.

The disease has seen 34 new cases in the county since the end of November, with one new case in Kirklees reported in the first week of January.

Health officials have confirmed a continuing outbreak in the area.

The number of reported cases of measles in England and Wales rose by 79 in the first two weeks of 2018, with the current figure of reported cases standing at its highest level for this time of year since 2013 when there was a major outbreak.

NHS body Public Health England is calling on parents to immunise their children with the MMR vaccine if they haven’t already done so.

Dr Mary Ramsey, Head of Immunisation at PHE, said: “This serves as an important reminder for parents to take up the offer of MMR vaccination for their children at one year of age and as a pre-school booster at three years and four months of age.”

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, runny nose, conjunctivitis and a cough. A rash then usually develops starting from the head and spreading down the body.

Dr Ramsey added: “The UK recently achieved WHO measles elimination status and so the overall risk of measles to the UK population is low, however due to ongoing measles outbreaks in Europe, we will continue to see cases in unimmunised individuals”.