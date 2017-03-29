huddersfieldexaminer
West Yorkshire News
Live: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel updates
What's happening in Huddersfield today? Follow our live updates
West Yorkshire Police
This is the dramatic moment armed police scope out and swoop on a house in Huddersfield
Police have said a man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill
Huddersfield town centre
Fresh footage emerges of even more people 'having sex' in the street
The new footage, taken near Huddersfield Parish Church, was posted on social media after similar video of two couples sparked a huge debate
Huddersfield town centre
How the people of Huddersfield reacted to 'sex on the street' video
Examiner readers branded it 'disgusting' - and comical
Crime
Brave teen stood up to would-be robber armed with BB gun in Salendine Nook
The 18-year-old was told to empty his pockets on playing fields near New Hey Road
animal cruelty
West Yorkshire named worst county for animal cruelty outside London
RSPCA figures showed the region produced the second-highest number of complaints last year
Huddersfield
Jewellery raids, car thefts and burglaries: Crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week
What crimes were reported in your area?
National Coal Mining Museum
Former miners speak out on 70 years since coal mine nationalisation
National Coal Mining Museum for England exhibition pays tribute to the 1947 Vesting Day ceremonies
Barry Sheerman
MP Barry Sheerman: "Climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity"
Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has joined the campaign for the MPs' pension fund to stop investing in firms extracting fossil fuels
West Yorkshire Police
This is the dramatic moment armed police scope out and swoop on a house in Huddersfield
Police have said a man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill
Kirklees
Revealed: The number of teenage pregnancies that end in abortion
Sexual health charity makes grave warning about cuts to contraceptive services.
Tour de Yorkshire
Where are the best spots to watch the Tour de Yorkshire whizz through Huddersfield?
Cyclists will speed through Huddersfield on Sunday April 30
Jonathan Hogg
Massive injury boost for Huddersfield Town as Jonathan Hogg due back in training
The midfield enforcer has had an improved diagnosis after damaging his neck in the SkyBet Championship defeat away to Bristol City
Huddersfield
Jewellery raids, car thefts and burglaries: Crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week
What crimes were reported in your area?
Crime
Brave teen stood up to would-be robber armed with BB gun in Salendine Nook
The 18-year-old was told to empty his pockets on playing fields near New Hey Road
Crime
Johnathan Rayfield attacked a Batley shop assistant as he stole a bottle of vodka
The female worker stumbled during the struggle at Quick Save Supermarket
European Union
Brexit's Article 50 to be triggered TODAY - here's what is likely to happen
Prime Minister Theresa May will formally trigger Article 50 on Wednesday
Liversedge
Serial burglar Luke Mark Menzies used BLOWTORCH to raid home
Once caught he knew he was in for a lengthy jail term
Cleckheaton
Woman jailed after stealing steak and laundry items from Home Bargains
Amanda McLauglin from Cleckheaton was also found with cannabis
Huddersfield town centre
A new clothing brand will launch in Huddersfield this week
Pep&Co will launch in Huddersfield' town centre's Poundland store
Kirklees
Burglars claim their £3,500 damage to golf club no more than an annual subscription at some clubs
But judge disagrees after hearing about break-in at Cleckheaton Golf Club
Economy
Keep hold of your new £1 coins - they're selling for up to £2,500
Handful of coins with 'errors' could be worth a small fortune
