Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you travelled back to 1700 and ordered a glass of red in a tavern you'd be horrified about the small measure of wine you'd be served.

Because the glass in which you'd be served your wine would measure around 66ml. That's barely bigger than a modern double measure of spirits and almost a seventh the size of an average wine glass today.

Researchers from Cambridge University measured 411 wine glasses from 1700 to the present day.

They found that average wine glass size gradually increased from 66ml in the early 18th century to 417ml at the start of the 21st century.

But the average glass size rocketed from 417ml to 449ml between 2000 and the present.

Zorana Zupan of Cambridge University, told science website www.inverse.com : "Our findings suggest that the capacity of wine glasses in England increased significantly over the past 300 years.

"For the most part, this was gradual, but since the 1990s, the size has increased rapidly. Whether this led to the rise in wine consumption in England, we can’t say for certain, but a wine glass 300 years ago would only have held about a half of today’s small measure."

The average strength of wine has grown since the 1990s and wine has become cheaper prompting concerns that people are being encouraged to drink more alcohol than ever before.

We know a glass or two of red goes sensationally with your Christmas dinner but bear that in mind when you're offered another huge glass of 15% Shiraz.