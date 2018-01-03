Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency departments at our local A&Es are said to be “extremely busy”.

People with non-emergencies and norovirus are being urged to stay away from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital A&E departments.

Dr Mark Davies, Clinical lead for Emergency Care, said yesterday (Tuesday): “There are currently long waits in both our emergency departments.

“The numbers of people presenting with non-emergencies is contributing to the situation. We would ask them to consider other alternatives than coming into A&E.

“Emergencies will always receive priority in our departments and we would ask everyone else to bear with us and expect to wait.”

The hospital trust said some patients have had to wait longer than four hours but they were telling people on arrival.

People attending with long-standing ailments, without new cause of accident and emergency, are a factor in the delay.

The norovirus is also a factor and the Trust said: “Help us keep norovirus (diarrhoea and vomiting bug) at bay.

“If you have diarrhoea, are vomiting or feeling nauseous, please avoid coming to visit.

“Wait until you have been symptom-clear for 48 hours if you plan to come, and please use the hand-gels on arrival and leaving.”

People feeling unwell are urged to try a pharmacy, their GPs or call NHS 111 if their condition isn’t an accident or an emergency.