Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Huddersfield nurse has published a book about nurse training in Huddersfield in the 1960s.

And Molly Brearley, now 68, hopes it will stir memories among other NHS staff from that era.

The book is entitled The Calling with the sub title Life as a student nurse in the 1960s.

Molly said: “I started nursing in the old infirmary as a naïve 17-year-old, initially as a cadet nurse as 18 was the minimum age to start proper nurse training. The training was very strict – we had to wear our uniforms when attending lectures. Make-up and jewellery were not permitted and long hair had to be tied up neatly. Teaching was given by nurse tutors and doctors and we were expected to sit quietly, listen and make notes.”

And Molly vividly recalls the move from the old infirmary to the new Huddersfield Royal Infirmary at Lindley on September 22, 1966.

She said: “It was a pleasure to work in a brand new hospital which was the first to install a new type of patients’ bedside locker incorporating nurse-call communication. When a patient pressed the call button it would also light up the nurses’ station which was more convenient than having to shout for a nurse.

“Nursing was hard work physically, mentally and emotionally, but we experienced lots of highs as well as the inevitable sadness.

“We were now living in the new nurses’ home which had its own school of nursing in the same building. Friendships soon developed with other young nurses as we struggled to cope with strict discipline, late night studying, strains of shift work and the hustle and bustle of hospital life. Being a group of mischievous young girls we soon started to break the rules, sneaking out of the nurses’ home at every opportunity for a night at the disco.”

Molly says that 50 years ago hospitals were more personal than they are today.

She added: “Patients stayed in hospital for much longer and nurses got to know them as people with lives outside the hospital. Many were such characters. I recall nursing an elderly diabetic lady who frequently became confused and aggressive. At mealtimes she was often heard throwing things and shouting at the nurse who was trying to feed her. I imagined myself being covered in food and having plates thrown at me the first time I helped her with her lunch.

“What a pleasant surprise as I entered her room, she gave me a big smile and called me Denise. I hadn’t a clue who Denise was but my patient clearly liked her. We were soon in deep conversation, me playing the role of Denise. Unfortunately the role play included me talking to her imaginary budgie. We chatted as she quietly ate her food. Denise did the trick every time.

“Many changes were happening in the NHS. Nurses were full of optimism; they started to feel more confident and were beginning to develop greater independence. Career opportunities were greater than they had previously been. It was an interesting time to be working in the nursing profession.”

Molly, who later became a midwife retired as a health visitor and now lives with her partner Bryan in Silsden. She worked for 37 years for Airedale Health Authority.

She has a daughter Jacqueline, two granddaughters Beth and Lauren, and a three-year-old year old great granddaughter Elsie.

* The book can be ordered through the Huddersfield branch of Waterstones bookshop.

Alternatively, it can also be ordered online from YPDbooks.com or Amazon or by phoning 01904 431213.

Contact telephone number. 01535 653406