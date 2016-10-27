Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doctors, health experts and Kirklees Council are partnering a campaign to ensure the elderly and vulnerable stay well over the winter months.

And they are urging people to look out for their neighbours as the dark nights draw in.

The ‘stay well this winter’ campaign urges the public to keep warm by heating homes to at least 18°C, drawing curtains at dusk and keeping doors closed to prevent draughts, and to prepare for illnesses by stocking up on prescription medicines.

People are being advised to take advantage of the flu vaccine, which is offered free to pregnant women, children aged two to four, under 65s who are at risk due to a particular health condition and over 65s or carers.

Another idea is to keep a list of emergency numbers handy, including NHS 111, local GP surgeries, dentists, plumbers, electricians and handymen, as well as finding out if local shops and chemists provide home delivery.

Dr David Kelly, local GP and Chair of NHS North Kirklees Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) said: “Make sure you have plenty of medical supplies in the house, for example some simple pain-killers, a paediatric paracetamol mixture for children and an adequate supply of any regular medications you or your family are being prescribed by your doctor.

“Remember, your local pharmacy can give advice on a wide range of conditions and can help. For simple accidents like sprains, you don’t always need to go to your GP practice.”