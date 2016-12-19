Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lab device that could speed up the adoption of new anti-cancer treatments has been given a helping hand by researchers at the University of Huddersfield.

It is a small, simple-to-use system that consists of a series of chambers, enabling scientists to monitor the response of hypoxic cells – deficient in oxygen and therefore resistant to therapy – when drugs are introduced.

Prof Roger Phillips and Dr Simon Allison formed a collaboration with researchers in Spain after meeting them during a project that involved a UK scientific instrument-making company.

Prof Phillips is a specialist in the evaluation of new anti-cancer drugs, with a specific interest in the micro-environments surrounding tumours as a target for drug development. He explained that the advantage of the new device – made of glass or plastic – is that it enables researchers to visualise the micro environment and monitor how cells respond in real time to the drug being tested.

The “3D” nature of cells inside the device means that it is possible to visualise what is happening to them internally. He said: “We can see the drugs moving in, and see hypoxia developing in the centre.” He added that the new system could also be used for a wide range of other applications. Their research appears in Scientific Reports, from the publishers of leading journal Nature.