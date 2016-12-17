Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two out of three adults in Yorkshire are overweight or obese.

And a third of 10-year-olds need to lose weight, according to official figures.

Research carried out by NHS Digital found that 65% of adults in Yorkshire and the Humber last year were overweight or obese.

And the Health Survey for England 2015 found that 29% of adults in the region were obese.

The ‘fattest’ regions were the North East and the West Midlands where over two-thirds (69%) of adults were overweight or obese.

The ‘slimmest’ was London where 54% were overweight.

Frances Cunning, of Public Health England for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “This data shows that adult obesity levels are worryingly high.

“On average we’re consuming up to 300 calories too many each day and our convenience culture means we now eat more high calorie fast foods.

“Cutting back on sugary and fatty foods and drinks, keeping an eye on portion sizes, being mindful of alcohol intake and getting a bit more physically active will all help to reduce calories, achieve and maintain a healthy weight.”

So acute is the obesity problem that Kirklees Council has been working with takeaways to encourage them to sell healthier food.

Since January 2014, 95 businesses in the borough had attended ‘takeaway masterclasses’, the council said.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “It is encouraging to hear that many business owners, managers and staff who attended have gone away and made changes.

“The masterclasses have been a huge success and have been commissioned to run outside of Kirklees by both Redcar and Cleveland Council and North Yorkshire Trading Standards.

“The council is currently carrying out further research into the number, type and location of ‘hot fast food’ takeaways in Kirklees, this information will be used to inform future local food policy development.”

Kirklees Council said it had many schemes to reduce obesity in the borough.

The spokesperson said: “We have lots of initiatives in Kirklees, including walking groups, weight watchers, PALS and the Get Fit with the Giants and Terriers men’s health group.

“These are all intended to encourage people to eat a healthy diet and be more physically active, as this is the only sustainable way to achieve a healthy weight in the long term.

“The council and NHS are jointly developing an integrated wellness service that will improve the services we have to people who require support with managing their weight and becoming more physically active.”