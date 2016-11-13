Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The good news is that we’re all living longer, the bad news is that once we reach the age of 80 we have a one in six chance of living with dementia.

In West Yorkshire alone there are 25,590 people with some form of dementia – Alzheimer’s being the most common. Nationally, there are 850,000 dementia patients.

And it’s not just older people who are being struck down with the memory loss condition, it affects one in 50 people between the ages of 65 and 70. In Kirklees there are more than 100 of these ‘younger’ people with dementia.

But what can we do?

Raise money for research

Research has established that while dementia can randomly appear in otherwise healthy individuals there are a number of risk factors, particularly for vascular dementia - so there’s a lot we can do to protect ourselves - but still much to discover about the disease.

Alzheimer’s Research UK, which has funded 40 pioneering projects at universities in Leeds, Sheffield, York and Bradford, is looking at how ageing affects the way the brain supports nerve cells and says research is the only way to defeat dementia.

It relies on grants and fundraising bodies such as the Huddersfield Alzheimer’s Research Support Group, founded by veteran local singer Norman Mellor. Still the only group of its kind in Yorkshire, it has raised £15,000 in two years by staging concerts and other events.

“All the money we raise goes to research,” says Norman, “As the population grows older there is an urgent need to find a cure, as without one, more and more care homes will be needed. We are slowly gathering helpers to our cause.” However, he says more help - both practical and financial - is always welcome. “Anyone who would like to come on board can ring me,” he adds. (Contact him on mellor.norman@gmail.com, 01484 851060, or write to 44 Highfield Avenue, Meltham, HD9 5RF).

Change our lifestyles

According to the Alzheimer’s Society research among patients has uncovered a number risk factors for developing dementia - many of them preventable.

It probably comes as no surprise to learn that inactivity, a poor diet, smoking, drinking excessively and being obese are all on the list, as they are for heart disease, cancer and other chronic conditions.

People with unhealthy lifestyles may be susceptible to vascular dementia, which can follow a stroke, because they are more likely to have high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. Having Type 2 diabetes is also a risk factor. Some patients may have a mixed dementia – eg: part vascular and part Alzheimer’s.

As dementia usually makes an appearance in middle or old age, it’s thought that changing lifestyle habits in mid life is important for prevention.

Women are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, possibly as a result of natural oestrogen loss, and those from the South Asian community have a greater risk of dementia. There does appear to be some genetic component to Alzheimer’s and the less common frontotemporal dementia.

Seek help and advice

It's important to get an early diagnosis, so if you think something is wrong contact your GP, who will arrange an appointment with the NHS Memory Service. Following scans, treatment and psychological assessments patients are referred to Making Space, an advice, information and support service for people with dementia in Huddersfield. Based at The Media Centre in Northumberland Street and funded by Kirklees Council, the organisation took over provision from The Alzheimer’s Society four years ago.

“We can help people through the process of getting a diagnosis,” says Dementia Advisor Sally Graley. “Once you have a diagnosis it gives you access to services. Our aim is to help people live well with dementia. We might introduce them to new things or re-engage them with activities that they used to do. We do home visits, run ‘living with dementia’ groups and also have carers’ support groups, because carers need help too.”

Making Space has just launched a new reading group, headed by writer and volunteer John Killick, who plans to read short pieces and then open a discussion, and the organisation has a regular drop-in session at the Head of Steam pub in Huddersfield every Tuesday morning between 10am and 11.30am for patients and carers. For details of how to join these sessions call 01484 483083/4.

The Alzheimer’s Society, which has an office in Huddersfield, also offers advice and support. The Huddersfield branch organises weekly ‘Singing for the Brain’ sessions - communal singing has been found to enhance mood and stimulate the brain. For details contact 01484 429865.

Alzheimer’s – the early signs

Regularly forgetting recent events, names and faces.

Becoming increasingly repetitive, e.g: repeating questions after a very short interval.

Regularly misplacing items or putting them in odd places.

Uncertainty about the date or time of day.

A person becoming unsure of their whereabouts or getting lost, particularly in unusual surroundings.

Problems finding the right words.

Becoming low in mood, anxious or irritable, losing self-confidence or showing less interest in what’s happening.