Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seventy girls have been seen for female genital mutilation (FGM) at two local hospital trusts.

Figures show that Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has dealt with 15 new cases of FGM and the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which includes Dewsbury and District Hospital, has dealt with 55 new cases.

And there have been 500 new cases of female genital mutilation - often the removal or cutting of the labia and clitoris or piercings - across Yorkshire during 2016-2017, according to annual statistics published by NHS Digital.

Victoria Thersby, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s head of safeguarding, explained: “Women and girls who have suffered FGM or who are at risk of FGM are usually identified through sensitive questioning by health care professionals.

“Occasionally, FGM and the extent of FGM is first identified during labour and birth.

“The treatment offered depends on the degree of FGM that has been carried out.

“In terms of support, specialist help is available from obstetricians and gynaecologists through GP services, midwives and other health professionals.

“FGM can have other associated side effects which can cause emotional difficulties such as depression, anxiety, and flashbacks associated with the procedure. Referrals to specialist mental health services and other agencies to provide long term support can be made.”

The statistics include information gathered from acute trusts, mental health trusts and GP practices between April 2016 and March 2017.

FGM has been illegal in the UK since 1985 and the law was strengthened in 2003 to prevent girls travelling from the UK and undergoing FGM abroad. It became mandatory for all acute trusts to collect and submit to the FGM Enhanced Dataset from 1 July 2015 and for all mental health trusts and GP practices, from 1 October 2015.

Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff said: “FGM is abhorrent and illegal.

“I urge everybody - professionals, politicians and communities across our country - to bring an end to this barbaric practice, as further highlighted by the recent FGM annual report.”

In the whole of England, there were 5,391 newly-recorded cases - with almost half of these coming from the NHS London commissioning region.

Of the newly recorded cases in England, 2,202 with a known country of birth had been born in an African country but 112 involved females who had been born in the UK.

In 57 cases, the FGM was known to have been undertaken in the UK. The five to nine-year-old age group was the most common age range at which FGM was undertaken.