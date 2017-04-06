Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in North Kirklees are putting their lives at risk by ignoring health checks.

A stark difference in attitudes to cancer screening in Kirklees has been revealed by the NHS .

Overall, four in 10 people living in Yorkshire ignore the bowel cancer screening test.

But in North Kirklees about half fail to take up the offer of a test.

Just a few miles away in the Huddersfield area, uptake is the highest in the county at more than six-out-of-ten.

In April alone across the UK, nearly 3,500 people will be diagnosed with bowel cancer and over 1,300 people will die of the disease. It’s the nation’s second biggest cancer killer, however it shouldn’t be as it’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

Deborah Alsina MBE, Chief Executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said: “It’s quite simple, bowel cancer screening saves lives.

“It’s predicted that even using the current test, the screening programme will save over 2,000 lives each year by 2025.

“I would encourage everyone who’s over 60 to take the test.”

The NHS Bowel Cancer Screening Programme can detect bowel cancer at an early stage in people with no symptoms when it is easier to treat and a greater chance of survival.

If you’re registered with a GP and aged 60-74, you will receive a test in the post every two years.