Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

If you're obese you've a big chance of getting cancer

Dire warning for people who won't change their ways

overweight woman, obesity stock

Almost three out of four people in Yorkshire are unaware of the link between obesity and cancer, according to new figures released by Cancer Research UK today.

A survey of people in the region found that, as well as general ignorance about obesity and cancer, more than three-quarters (78%) of those asked didn’t know obesity was linked specifically to ovarian cancer.

Almost three quarters didn’t know there was a link with breast cancer and around three fifths didn’t know pancreatic cancer was linked to obesity.

There was better awareness of the link with bowel cancer with 52% of those surveyed in Yorkshire and The Humber knowing the association. Also, 52% of people linked obesity with liver cancer.

Being overweight or obese is the single biggest preventable cause of cancer after smoking and is linked to an estimated 18,100 cancer cases each year in the UK. Being overweight or obese is linked to 10 types of cancers, including breast, bowel, womb and oesophageal.

A recent report by Cancer Research UK and the UK Health Forum estimated that if current trends of being overweight and obese continued, there would be a further 670,000 cancer cases over the next 20 years. The report also found that the number of obese people would be higher among lower income groups.

Cereal shockers - do you know that fat and sugar content of your favourites? Try our quiz below

Quiz loading …

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Yorkshire, said: “Around a quarter of all adults in the region are estimated to be obese and this has a real impact on their risk of developing cancer.

“Eating a healthy balanced diet and becoming more active can help people to keep a healthy weight. And encouraging children and teenagers to do the same can help them keep to a healthy weight later on in life.”

Alison Cox, director of prevention at Cancer Research UK, said: “Cancer isn’t at the forefront of people’s minds when talking about obesity and that’s really concerning. Few in Yorkshire understand that excess weight increases the risk of several cancers, including some of the most common such as breast cancer.

“It’s the Government’s responsibility to inform the public of the link and also to take action to tackle the obesity epidemic, starting with the health of the nation’s children. It’s great the Government’s childhood obesity plan includes a sugary drinks tax, but it’s not enough to curb the rising tide of ill-health.

“The Government acknowledges that marketing junk food to kids is a problem and has removed these adverts during children’s programming. We also need to see these restrictions during family viewing time before 9pm if we want to make a difference to children’s health.”

Cancer Research UK is calling on people across Yorkshire to email their MP to help tackle junk food marketing to children.

Today's top stories

HD One plans revealed Punishment doesn't work in this case Widow speaks out on disease Disappointment over Cummins plans
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

This woman's amazing weight loss has given her new hopes of having a baby

Obesity is not just a risk factor for heart disease and diabetes it can also affect fertility, as Brighouse slimmer Jenny Dyson discovered

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in Health

Most Read in News

  1. M62
    Is there an underground UFO base at Scammonden Dam? Latest sighting was just last week
  2. Huddersfield
    Huddersfield builders rescue 67-year-old man as he floats past them on River Don in Sheffield
  3. Twitter
    The house in the middle of the M62 - as seen by the Red Arrows!
  4. M62
    What are the nets above the M62?
  5. Yorkshire Air Ambulance
    New £6m Yorkshire Air Ambulance takes to the skies

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent