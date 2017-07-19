Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Perveen Hussain says she owes her life to her 12-year-old son after an ambulance took 45 MINUTES to react to a 999 call.

She was resuscitated six times after collapsing at home with a massive heart attack ten days ago.

Now the furious mother of two is demanding to know why the ambulance took so long to arrive – and why no-one stayed on the line, forcing son Nathaniel Hamlet to make SEVEN desperate calls for help.

Perveen, 44, knew something was wrong when she awoke feeling intense pain.

“The pain actually woke me up,” she says.

“My chest was on fire, I couldn’t breathe and I was clammy. My nightie was soaked.

“I asked Nathaniel to call an ambulance. I was slipping in and out of consciousness but I remember saying ‘I need help’ over and over.

“He had to keep calling 999. He spoke to them six or seven times before they eventually turned up.”

The first paramedic who arrived at Perveen’s home in Paddock in an ambulance responder found that his ECG battery was dead and spent vital minutes locating another. And when an ambulance arrived paramedics first quizzed Perveen about whether she was a drug user.

“I could hear them discussing me in my kitchen. I was having a heart attack and they were talking about me.

“I’ve never taken drugs. They put me on a stretcher and put me in the ambulance. Nathaniel saw them resuscitating me. When they took me away Nathaniel went to my other son Jamaine and told him ‘mum’s dead’. And I could have been.”

Perveen was taken first to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, where she was stabilised, and then to Leeds General Infirmary where a stent was fitted. Later she was transferred to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax. The former care assistant is now recovering at home from an experience she describes as “traumatising” for all concerned.

“I would not want anyone else to go through that,” she said. “I know I’ve been lucky. My family could have been burying me this week.

“I want to know why so much time was wasted before the ambulance got to me. Nathaniel did everything that he could for me. He is my little hero.”

Andrew Simpson, sector commander for Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are very sorry to hear that the patient is unhappy with the service provided by the Trust when she was taken ill recently.

“Our Patient Relations Team is in direct contact with her about the ambulance response on that day and is looking into the concerns she has raised.”