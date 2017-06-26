Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is tragic 12-year-old Birkby schoolboy Daniel Beal whose sudden death has torn a school apart.

Popular rugby player Daniel Beal, who was a pupil at The Crossley Heath Grammar School in Halifax, died on Wednesday, June 21.

An inquest into his death is due to be opened later this week at Bradford Coroner’s Court once funeral arrangements have been finalised.

Tributes have poured in for the youngster who was described as having "a cheeky sense of humour”.

Headteacher Wendy Moffat released the following statement this afternoon.

She said: “The Crossley Heath School community suffered a tragic loss on 21 June, 2017, when Year 7 student and rugby player, Daniel Beal, died.

“Twelve-year-old student Daniel was a much loved, popular student and captain of the Year 7 rugby team. Daniel was a wonderful young man with a cheeky sense of humour.

“A Leeds United fan through and through, he also found time to play rugby for Huddersfield RUFC for the last seven years. He will be greatly missed by the entire Crossley Heath family, especially his friends and teammates.

“Daniel’s death has touched everyone connected to the school as demonstrated in the overwhelming number of messages, cards and flowers brought in by friends and families.

“The school hall has been set aside as a place of reflection and remembrance.

“Daniel’s sister, Martha, is a Year 11 student at Crossley Heath and his brother, Ciaran, attended Crossley Heath but is now studying for A Levels at Greenhead College.

“The school is doing all it can to support students who are struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of their friend and offering counselling to those who need it.

“The Year 7 students are clearly distressed but have found a practical focus in fund-raising in memory of Daniel. Within a few hours, they had raised £1610 and this figure continues to grow.

“Over the next few months, we will focus on teaching our students to live their lives in a way which honours Daniel’s memory.

“Everyone connected with Crossley Heath is devastated by this terrible news and we extend our deepest sympathy to family and friends who knew Daniel.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Crossley Heath community go out to them at this unimaginably difficult time.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 9.02pm to an address at Elmfield Road, in Huddersfield on Tuesday, 20 June, following a concern for safety.

“Officers attended and found the body of a male.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”