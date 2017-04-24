Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a contestant on popular Saturday night dating show Take Me Out after it was revealed he tragically died following filming.

Charlie Watkins’ appearance on Take Me Out was aired on Saturday amid controversy over whether it was the right thing to do, after the student passed away last month.

The 22-year-old, who was studying criminology at the University of York, was never able to move on from the death of his mother when he was just nine, according to his surviving father Tim Watkins and twin brother Harry.

Charlie appeared on the show and was paired with Jo-Tara, before the two were whisked away to the holiday destination of Fernandos.

The family released a statement to say: “We have lost a very special young man who sadly never recovered from the tragic loss of his mother when he was only nine years old.

“Tragically this is another example of the mental health issues suffered by young people today as highlighted by the Heads Together campaign supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.”

Take Me Out is a popular dating show hosted by Paddy McGuiness, and has previously featured several contestants from Huddersfield including Honley gym owner Ben Bamforth.