An elderly couple are calling for a warning sign to be added to the road outside their home after their dog was fatally knocked down.

Kevin Speight and his wife Janet’s pedigree Irish Setter Shannon was killed by a car two weeks ago after it escaped from their Mirfield home.

The 81-year-old said: “I was in the garden and I heard a bang followed by a dog crying. I thought it was the dog next door because it makes a lot of noise.

“But I went out to the road and our dog Shannon was on her feet. She didn’t have any visible injuries.

“I grabbed hold of her collar and dragged her into the house. She just seemed dazed.

“But then she plonked herself onto the settee and more or less didn’t move from there.”

Six-year-old Shannon spent three days in intensive care in Abbey House Veterinary Hospital in Dewsbury before passing away.

“It has left an enormous hole in our lives because she was a perfect dog,” Kevin added.

The retired couple, along with four other homeowners and their families, have to use a concealed entry on Leeds Road to access their houses.

Kevin believes the driver may have been speeding on the trunk road, which has a speed limit of 40mph, as Shannon had four broken ribs and one punctured lung.

Now, he has contacted Kirklees Council demanding a ‘danger concealed entry’ sign and ‘slow’ road markings and is even willing to take the law into his own hands.

“Unless something positive is done about this major hazard, I intend to take the law into my own hands and put up notices myself,” he said.

“If that involves my being fined, then it will be well worth paying the fine because of the amount of publicity.”

Kevin, who has five children and three stepchildren, says he has contacted Kirklees Highways about the danger before.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “Whilst we sympathise with the resident regarding the loss of his dog, we do not feel that additional signage would have had any impact on the situation.

“There are already markings on the road to show that vehicles will be turning into the entrances and an island to provide a protected space for vehicles to do this safely.

“If Mr Speight is considering putting up signage of his own, we would recommend that he contacts the council for advice on what would be permitted under highways legislation.”