Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four kittens found dumped in a tied bin bag were only ONE WEEK old – and one still had its umbilical cord attached.

The kittens, which still had their eyes closed, were found by a woman on a patch of grass near to her house on Oak Road at Bradley at around 7am on Wednesday, September 6.

She took them inside and made sure they were warm before contacting the RSPCA who managed to find them a ‘foster mum’ – a cat which recently had two kittens.

RSPCA Inspector Emma Dingley said the kittens were lucky to have survived and that dumping them in a tied black bin bag was a “heartless act.”

She said: “They have got a mum now which is lovely. They will go to be checked at eight weeks and will then be re-homed, hopefully in pairs.”

Plea from vets after NINE kittens are dumped in a garden

She said it was rare for kittens to be found dumped in such a way.

Emma added: “I would like to raise awareness of these kind of events and ask the public to be vigilant and report any unusual activity.

“This was a heartless act. There are shelters and animal branches willing to help if people ask.”

She urged cat owners to have their animals neutered.

“If you are struggling there is help out there,” she said. “The best thing to prevent unwanted litters to neutering.”

The number to contact if people need help or wish to report an incident is 0300 1244 999.

Cats Protection's Huddersfield branch provide free neutering services until November 30, 2017. For further information contact carmel_hall7@googlemail.com.