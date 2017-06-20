The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield woke to fresher and cooler weather on Tuesday - but does this mean an end to the heatwave.

If you don't like the warm weather then I'm afraid the answer is not a good one.

As the high June temperatures return on Wednesday with a predicted repeat of sweltering 28c conditions.

Huddersfield's weatherman Paul Stevens said: "For those wanting a respite from the heat you're in luck cooler air is feeding in from the NE now so expect sunny spells on Tues with the odd heavy shower but much cooler temps 21c. Thats 8 degrees lower than today.

"Hotter air will come back Wed before storms evening spread from the west with cooler fresher conditions for the end of the week and next weekend."

The scorching temperatures saw Huddersfield experience the hottest day of the year so far - three days on the trot.

Paul added: "Hottest day of year so far in Hudds for 3rd day running at 28.5c nearly 84f."

The hot weather brought health warnings that the heatwave could kill.