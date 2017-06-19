Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You can count on one hand the amount of times we get a proper summer's day in West Yorkshire, so it's no surprise that people are making a fuss given the temperatures at present.

While there's plenty of beer garden updates taking up your Facebook timeline and sunbathing pictures galore clogging up your Instagram, it appears Twitter is where all the realists and comedians among us reside.

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford got the ball rolling in his post match press conference:

Like most of us, David Major can't quite get his head around the recent change in fortunes for Huddersfield:

There's some sympathy from the West Yorkshire fire service:

While a user going under the name 'crazyk999' thinks it's time for a town rebrand:

It's not just us humans struggling, with Yorkshire Wildlife Park giving us an insight in to the life of a tiger:

...whereas BBC One have gone for a Spy In The Wild theme, instead:

Meanwhile, Lord Fawlty (apparently) seems to think ice cream vans themselves have become perishable:

And here's Mark in Doncaster letting us know the weather has spread to our brethren down in South Yorkshire:

...while Craig in St Albans has gone for more of a graphic Batman feel:

And to finish off - our very own Blake Welton seems to think the weather is a good enough excuse to go all Australian on us...or is that just for Aaron Mooy?