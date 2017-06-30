Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arson attack at Mirfield Fire Station has caused £30,000 of damage.

Kirklees CID are releasing CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. It happened on Saturday, 24 June, at 6.35am at the fire station on Huddersfield Road.

The suspect ignited the contents of a wheelie bin at the rear of the building which was pushed against it and the building caught on fire.

Extensive damage was caused by the fire, including tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to the structure of the building itself, as well as life-saving equipment and also charity equipment.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 18-25-years-old, 5ft 7ins- 5ft 11, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured top, jeans with faded patches on the front and white trainers.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was an abhorrent act by an individual which had the potential to significantly compromise public safety as fire crews from fire crews from two separate stations had to attend to deal with the fire.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or has any information about this incident to come forward and speak to the police. Ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”