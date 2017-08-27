Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing teenager to get in touch.

Declan Hayes, who lives in Bradford, is described as 5ft 9in tall and of slim build. Police say he has short brown hair and when last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top, black jeans and blue trainers.

In a statement a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said Declan was known to get around West Yorkshire. He was said to frequent Bradford, Wakefield and Huddersfield regularly.

It is thought Declan was last seen at 6.30pm on Saturday, August 26 somewhere in the Wakefield area.

The police spokesman said that Declan himself or anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 2116 of Saturday, August 26.