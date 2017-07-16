Peter Capaldi is preparing to hand over the role of the Doctor to Jodie Whittaker, the 13th actor – and the first woman – to play the part.
Here is a list of the stars who have taken on the part so far.
William Hartnell (1963-66)
Patrick Troughton (1966-69)
Jon Pertwee (1970-74)
Tom Baker (1974-81)
Peter Davison (1982-84)
Colin Baker (1984-86)
Sylvester McCoy (1987-89)
Paul McGann (1996)
Christopher Eccleston (2005)
David Tennant (2005-2010)
Matt Smith (2010-2013)
Peter Capaldi (2013-current)
Did you manage to name them all in the right order?