Peter Capaldi is preparing to hand over the role of the Doctor to Jodie Whittaker, the 13th actor – and the first woman – to play the part.

Here is a list of the stars who have taken on the part so far.

William Hartnell (1963-66)

William Hartnell actor who played the part of the First Doctor Who

Patrick Troughton (1966-69)

Actor Patrick Troughton as the second Doctor Who

Jon Pertwee (1970-74)

Jon Pertwee, the third Doctor Who

Tom Baker (1974-81)

Tom Baker as the fourth incarnation of The Doctor in BBC TV series Doctor Who, pictured in character, 9th July 1975.

Peter Davison (1982-84)

Actor Peter Davison, the fifth Doctor Who, played the Time Lord between 1981 and 1984.

Colin Baker (1984-86)

Colin Baker as Doctor Who

Sylvester McCoy (1987-89)

Doctor Who Sylvester McCoy For The Love Of Sci-Fi and For The Love Of Comic convention preview images

Paul McGann (1996)

Paul McGann, the eighth Doctor Who

Christopher Eccleston (2005)

Christopher Eccleston as The Doctor

David Tennant (2005-2010)

David Tennant as the Doctor

Matt Smith (2010-2013)

Eleventh Doctor Who Matt Smith

Peter Capaldi (2013-current)

Doctor Who - Peter Capaldi

Did you manage to name them all in the right order?