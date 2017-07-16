Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peter Capaldi is preparing to hand over the role of the Doctor to Jodie Whittaker, the 13th actor – and the first woman – to play the part.

Here is a list of the stars who have taken on the part so far.

William Hartnell (1963-66)

Patrick Troughton (1966-69)

Jon Pertwee (1970-74)

Tom Baker (1974-81)

Peter Davison (1982-84)

Colin Baker (1984-86)

Sylvester McCoy (1987-89)

Paul McGann (1996)

Christopher Eccleston (2005)

David Tennant (2005-2010)

Matt Smith (2010-2013)

Peter Capaldi (2013-current)

