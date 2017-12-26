Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nationally there’s a lot of doom and gloom about the future of pubs with regular updates about how many are closing - but in the Huddersfield area it couldn’t be brighter.

True, this year we have lost Herberts on Cross Church Street, and its sister bar, Northern Taps.

And in Kirkheaton one of Huddersfield’s best-known pubs, The Beaumont Arms, is still awaiting a new landlord after many months without one.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

But apart from those losses there’s been much to be cheerful about.

In the town centre , pub lovers are spoilt for choice with The Head of Steam and the King’s Head, both situated next to Huddersfield Railway Station , continuing to attract hundreds of punters every weekend.

And of course the Magic Rock brewery in Birkby has continued to attract craft beer fans from all over the country anxious to sample its wares which are exported all over the world.

Further afield The Sair at Linthwaite has undergone a renaissance following the death of its legendary landlord Ron Crabtree, with his son, Jim, keen to make his mark.

And remarkably, Frank Collins, the UK’s oldest landlord, 88-year-old owner of the Dog and Partridge at Sowood, just a few minutes’ walk from Outlane , tells me he is looking forward to keeping pulling pints for a few more years yet to the delight of his regulars.

But perhaps the biggest cheer of the year ought to go the remarkable team of three brothers-in-law, Ben Ruddlesden, John Slumbers and Tim Pegg who have set up from scratch the highly successful Lord’s Brewery complete with tap room in the middle of nowhere in Golcar.

It’s taken a huge amount of hard work but their persistence has paid off and their beers are now sold the length and breadth of the country. Cheers, chaps!