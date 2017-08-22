Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FULL electrification of the TransPennine line has not been ruled out.

Network Rail is finalising a business case of options that will be presented to the government in December.

It will include the option of electrification, as well as partial electrification, as indicated by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling last month.

Mr Grayling’s comments sparked outrage when he indicated a downgrading of electrification days before he announced further investment for London transport.

It comes as Network Rail staff hold a series of drop-ins in Huddersfield and the Colne Valley ahead of major lineside work.

The work will see Network Rail cut back vegetation to 6.5m away from the track side from Leeds to Stalybridge.

A drop-in took place in Slaithwaite on Monday and residents were told the Huddersfield to Stalybridge work would get underway in the new year.

A further session is planned for Marsden tonight (Tuesday), 5-7pm at the Marsden Mechanics Hall, and at Huddersfield Town Hall on Wednesday, also 5-7pm.

A spokesman for Network Rail explained why they were still doing the vegetation clearance after Chris Grayling’s comments and said: “The Transpennine Route Upgrade aims to deliver faster, longer, more frequent and more reliable services across the north of England, from Newcastle, Hull and York towards Manchester and Liverpool via Leeds.

“Network Rail is currently working on the development of potential infrastructure options for the Transpennine Route Upgrade and will submit these options to the Department for Transport (DfT) for consideration in December.”

If the line was to be fully electrified the vegetation needs to be cut back to 6.5m away from the tracks, for a non-electrified route is has to be 4m away.

Network Rail is proceeding with the larger plan to save future work.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling had said in July that new “bi-mode train technology” meant full electrification may not be needed.

It indicated a downgrade of the electrification which has led to more than 76,000 people signing a petition urging more government cash for transport in the north.

Politicians are lobbying for a state-of-the-art rail link between Manchester and Leeds – dubbed Crossrail North.

The plan to fully electrify the route between the two cities - one of the busiest journeys in the country - was described as a ‘vital’ element of the £38bn upgrade of the rail network in the north.

Rail bosses say it would have slashed the average journey time between Leeds and Manchester to 40 minutes – a reduction of 14 minutes.