Schools are celebrating today after triumphing in the Examiner schools awards.

The winners in each category were announced in a special ceremony at Kirklees College yesterday.

The event, hosted by Look North TV news presenter Harry Gration, saw North Huddersfield Trust School named Secondary School of the Year.

Examiner editor Wayne Ankers, who spoke at the event, said: “It was another amazing event and shows the great work that goes on in schools across Kirklees.

“It brings it home to everyone just how hard our teachers and support staff are working to ensure our children get the best start in life both in the classroom and in a wide range of extra curricular activities. It was particularly pleasing to see long-serving headteacher Michelle Bouabida being honoured as headteacher of the year as she now retires.”

The awards will be featured in a special 12 page supplement published in the Examiner on Thursday, July 13, packed with lots of photographs.

It is the second year the Examiner has run the awards in partnership with Oakes -based teacher recruitment agency Vision for Education.

The other winners were:

Healthy Living Award: Moorlands Primary School

School Communication Award: Shelley College

Active Community Award: Diamond Wood Community Academy, Dewsbury

Class of the Year: Classes Y3 and Year 4 at Royds Hall Community School, Paddock

Trainee Teacher of the Year: Matthew Kerridge at Heckmondwike Grammar

School Support Staff of the Year: Abigail Walsh from the Joseph Norton Academy in Scissett

Inspirational Teacher of the Year: Lukman Patel at Westborough High School, Dewsbury

Headteacher of the Year: Michelle Bouabida from Whitechapel Primary, Cleckheaton

SEND School/Alternative Provision of the Year: Fairfield School, Batley

Primary School of the Year: Norristhorpe Junior and Infant, Liversedge